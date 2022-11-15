Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $233.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $265.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $210.47 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

