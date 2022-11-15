Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

