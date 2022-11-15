Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($39.95) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.