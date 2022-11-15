Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $466.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

