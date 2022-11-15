Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farfetch Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

