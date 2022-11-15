Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Shares of FIS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

