Financial Comparison: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Noble Gas and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

This table compares American Noble Gas and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 32.75 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 4.13 -$4.50 billion $2.32 29.21

American Noble Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% Valaris 11.87% 6.70% 2.75%

Summary

Valaris beats American Noble Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.