Financial Contrast: KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.45, meaning that its share price is 945% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KludeIn I Acquisition and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Phunware has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 153.38%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Phunware $10.64 million 13.69 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.85

KludeIn I Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45% Phunware -320.30% -98.67% -62.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KludeIn I Acquisition beats Phunware on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

