First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Busey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

