First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. Sells 3,852 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.3 %

FIBK stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.