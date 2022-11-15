First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE AG opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.95. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

