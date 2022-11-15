Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,736 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.