FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $256.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.08.

NYSE FLT opened at $192.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,466,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

