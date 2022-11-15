Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $91.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.54.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.8 %
FND stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
