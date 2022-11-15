Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLR. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 0.6 %

Fluor stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.