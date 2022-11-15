FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FreightCar America Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 28.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 249,825 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 77.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.