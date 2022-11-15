FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.11.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
