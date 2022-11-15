FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

