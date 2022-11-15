FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARHS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

