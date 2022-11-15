FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issued By HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.70 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
