FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$221.67.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$207.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$217.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.