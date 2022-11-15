FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CLMT opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,554.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 5,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $242,914 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

