FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

