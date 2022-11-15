FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.76. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 809,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

