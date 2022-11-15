FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.43). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($5.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.1 %

BYND opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $85.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 907.26% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

