FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CMPX opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

