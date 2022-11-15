FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of CRBG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

