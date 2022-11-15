FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Issued By KeyCorp

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Janus International Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.66. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

