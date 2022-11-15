FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lemonade in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.69). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of LMND opened at $21.77 on Monday. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lemonade by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 86.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Lemonade by 78.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $36,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

