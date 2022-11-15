FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$10.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.93%.

In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

