FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.