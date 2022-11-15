FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Raised by Analyst

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anika Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $30.82 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

