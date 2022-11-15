FY2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.85.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 554.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 88,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,642.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

