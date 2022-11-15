FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

