FY2022 EPS Estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.21 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

