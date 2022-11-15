FY2022 EPS Estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.21 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.