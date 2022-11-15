FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreased by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.95). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

