FY2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

B&G Foods Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

BGS stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $968.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.28%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

