FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bumble in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BMBL. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Bumble Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,879,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.