FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cannae in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.36). The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($5.77) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CNNE opened at $24.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cannae has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

