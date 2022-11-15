FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $626.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

