FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 3.0 %

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

