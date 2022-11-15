FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DDI stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.