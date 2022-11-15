FY2022 EPS Estimates for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Raised by Analyst

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Draganfly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Draganfly stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

