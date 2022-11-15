FY2022 EPS Estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised by HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

FHTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

FHTX stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 538,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

