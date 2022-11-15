FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.48%.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

HGV opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $12,663,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

