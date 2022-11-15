FY2022 EPS Estimates for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Increased by William Blair

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MaxCyte by 6,011.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $11,583,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
