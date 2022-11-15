FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

