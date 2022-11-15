FY2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Lifted by KeyCorp

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

