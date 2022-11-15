Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Genesis Energy worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insider Activity

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.29. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

