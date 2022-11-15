Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679,621 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $799,000. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $197,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $897,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gogo by 1,458.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 55,406 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

