GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

GoHealth Stock Down 4.7 %

GOCO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.